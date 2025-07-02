The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,497,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,607 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

