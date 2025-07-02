The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.95 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.55. The stock has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

