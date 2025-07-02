Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.19. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

