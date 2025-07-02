Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Receives $50.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $59,179,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,782,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,917,000 after buying an additional 1,272,920 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after buying an additional 1,046,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terex by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE TEX opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.58. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

About Terex

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

