TCP Asset Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

TCP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $243.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.36. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

