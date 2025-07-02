TCP Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

TCP Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.85%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

