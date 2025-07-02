TCP Asset Management LLC Raises Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.6% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $275.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.07 and its 200 day moving average is $236.71.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

