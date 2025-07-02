TCP Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $33,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

