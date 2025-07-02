TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 10,436 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,520,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,932,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,634,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 155,249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,532,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.