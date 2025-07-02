Swmg LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

