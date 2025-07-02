Swmg LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.14.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

