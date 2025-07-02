Swmg LLC Purchases 3,368 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Swmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

