Swmg LLC Has $538,000 Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

