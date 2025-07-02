Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Up 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $21.76. 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Super Hi International Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of -0.52.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $197.78 million during the quarter. Super Hi International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Equities analysts expect that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

