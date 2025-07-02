Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after acquiring an additional 855,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after acquiring an additional 609,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Charter Communications by 8,343.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.26.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CHTR opened at $418.22 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.66 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.45.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

