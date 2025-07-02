Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

