Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,540 Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,580,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,277,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,412,000 after purchasing an additional 898,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,318,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 870,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $42.33.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. This represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

