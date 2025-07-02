Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,907 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.