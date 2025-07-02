Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 976 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 157.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 8,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.17.

Shares of DPZ opened at $457.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $509.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

