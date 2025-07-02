Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $573.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

