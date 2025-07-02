Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 3,848 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $45,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 48,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,280.80. The trade was a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,266.06. This trade represents a 55.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

