Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 350,118 Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,363,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $46,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4,184.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. Wall Street Zen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

In related news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $33,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 331,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,180.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $62,125.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 448,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,504.20. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.03. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

