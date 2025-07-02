Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 25,709 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,709 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of CMS Energy worth $54,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,245 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 255,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

