Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $42,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 185.57%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

