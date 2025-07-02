Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $48,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

