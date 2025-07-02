Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ibotta were worth $44,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ibotta by 2,859.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ibotta by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ibotta in the first quarter worth $488,000.

Shares of NYSE IBTA opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -1.28. Ibotta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90.

Ibotta ( NYSE:IBTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Ibotta had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ibotta declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBTA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ibotta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In related news, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 199,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,218.57. This represents a 29.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,247,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,841,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,445,780. This represents a 29.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,192,224 shares of company stock worth $78,652,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

