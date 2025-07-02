Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cooper Companies worth $37,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 60,637 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

