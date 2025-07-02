Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 11,622 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Omnicom Group worth $42,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

