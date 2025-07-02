Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,573 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

