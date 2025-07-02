Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,774,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

