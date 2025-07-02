Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.89 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 443,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 219,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,086,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $353.14 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.32 and a 200-day moving average of $331.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

