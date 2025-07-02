Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 15,743 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

