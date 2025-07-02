Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 478,225 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

