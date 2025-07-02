Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,087 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $278.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.