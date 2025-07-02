Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) & VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Head to Head Comparison

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of VSE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of VSE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and Sterling Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 1.41% 6.62% 3.64% Sterling Infrastructure 12.62% 26.58% 10.13%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

VSE has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Infrastructure has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VSE and Sterling Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00

VSE currently has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $265.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Sterling Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Infrastructure is more favorable than VSE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VSE and Sterling Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $1.08 billion 2.47 $15.32 million $0.80 161.39 Sterling Infrastructure $2.12 billion 3.20 $257.46 million $8.56 26.00

Sterling Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than VSE. Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats VSE on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators. This segment serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and fixed-base operators. The Fleet segment offers parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, supply chain support, and other services to support the commercial aftermarket medium- and heavy-duty truck market. This segment also provides sale of vehicle parts and supply chain services to support client truck fleets, as well as sustainment solutions and managed inventory services to government and commercial truck fleets. VSE Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors. The Transportation Solutions segment is involved in the development of infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads. The Building Solutions segment provides residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work for developers and general contractors, as well as provides plumbing services for residential builds. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

