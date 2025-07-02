Spirent Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Spirent Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1722 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a 79.9% increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

