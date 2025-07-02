Spirent Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Spirent Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1722 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a 79.9% increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.
About Spirent Communications
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Capitalize on Volatility: 3 Finance Stocks Thriving in 2025
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Dan Ives’ Bold $5 Trillion Forecast for Microsoft Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks With Near-Unanimous Buys That Could Rally Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.