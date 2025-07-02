SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) is Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,394. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

