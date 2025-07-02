SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Cut by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.6% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average is $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

