SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $45,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

