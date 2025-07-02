Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,284,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,474,000 after buying an additional 425,142 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after buying an additional 397,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,367,000 after buying an additional 387,604 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

