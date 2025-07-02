Sovran Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

