Smith Salley Wealth Management Makes New $36,000 Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)

Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SENS. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 566,704 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 6,694.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,118,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 6,028,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 274,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of SENS opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. HC Wainwright set a $1.10 price objective on Senseonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

