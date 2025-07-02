SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 2 4.00 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 337 1958 2114 79 2.43

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies have a potential upside of 18.19%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $670.29 million $172.78 million 15.38 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $1.43 billion $293.45 million 44.52

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 163.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 35.62% 4.74% 2.50% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 26.27% 10.68% 3.36%

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust peers beat SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

