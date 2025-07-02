Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

