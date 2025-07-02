Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.2% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 87.8% during the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.