Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 249,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,969,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Slide Insurance Stock Down 3.0%

Insider Transactions at Slide Insurance

In related news, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 358,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $5,667,205.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,031,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,114,299.65. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $490,568.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 251,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,507.45. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,482 shares of company stock worth $6,758,490.

About Slide Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slide Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slide Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.