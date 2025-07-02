Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.03.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

