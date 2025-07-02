SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SIMEC Atlantis Energy had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 102.25%.
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of SAE opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.26. SIMEC Atlantis Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.10 ($0.04).
About SIMEC Atlantis Energy
