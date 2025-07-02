SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SIMEC Atlantis Energy had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 102.25%.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SAE opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.26. SIMEC Atlantis Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Get SIMEC Atlantis Energy alerts:

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SAE Renewables is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. SAE owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. SAE is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects.

Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.