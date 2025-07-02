Shay Capital Llc Acquires 100,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shay Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,067,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,648.60. This represents a 3.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shay Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Shay Capital Llc purchased 59,935 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $86,905.75.

On Friday, June 27th, Shay Capital Llc acquired 72,643 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.20.

On Thursday, June 5th, Shay Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Shay Capital Llc purchased 90,678 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,533.94.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Shay Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Shay Capital Llc purchased 44,607 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $37,915.95.

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 46.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tilly’s by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

