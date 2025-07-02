ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 127,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 275,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

